Sarah E. Patterson, 88, Greentown, passed away at 1:33 pm Monday, April 20, 2020, at her daughter Gail’s house. She was born April 6, 1932, in Anderson County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Alonzo & Nora M. (Hale) Gray.
Sarah retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service.
Sarah is survived by her children, Glenda (James) Coffin, Lafayette, Debbie Duggan, Port Orange, Florida, Gail Roberts, Sharpsville, and Mark Long, Greentown; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; and 5 siblings.
No services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
