Sarah (Crume) Manlove, 63, of Tipton passed away on July 30, 2021 at her residence with her family at her side. She was born in Tipton, Indiana on May 9, 1958 to Joseph W. Crume, Jr and Phyllis (Albright) Crume. She married Don Manlove on November 26, 2016 who survives her.
Sarah graduated from Tipton High School in 1976 and Hanover College in 1981. She continued her education at Indiana University, where she received her Masters Degree in Library Science. Sarah worked at the Tipton County Library before becoming a research librarian for Indiana Wesleyan University OCLS where she retired from in May 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Don of Tipton; one sister, Susan Wall and husband Brent of Martinsville; three stepchildren, Bill Manlove, Tom Manlove, and Katie Price. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Sarah will be at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 1 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev Josh Nichols presiding. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of the service on Sunday.
Sarah’s funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Sarah’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.
Memorial contributions in memory of Sarah may be made to Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.