Sarah Ann (McHale) Mason began her almost 92 year life journey, being born in Kokomo, Indiana on June 8, 1928 to Thomas P. and Lulu Mable (Bennet) McHale. She married Robert M. Mason Sr., November 20, 1948 and together they raised 4 children in a happy and blessed family instilling in us a love for life and faith in God. Sarah was 3rd generation Irish and faithful lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
She spent most of her child rearing years as a dedicated stay at home mom and housewife, teaching her children how to enjoy life, work hard and be disciplined but not too serious. She worked seasonally at Armstrong Landon Company to help with Christmas. Once the kids were independent she went to work and retired from Delco Electronics to help support her family. Her life revolved around the Catholic faith and her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel, especially with her family, and her best friend and sister-in-law Eva (Seward) McHale. She rarely turned down a dinner invitation, family gathering or a vacation with the kids.
Despite growing up in the depression and out-living her parents, all her siblings, her husband and one grandchild, and a host of physical infirmities brought on by lupus she remained joyful and full of life, retaining her wit and sense of humor and communicating through phone calls and FaceTime (being isolated from everyone due to the coronavirus restrictions) with her children and grandchildren until the day before her death.
Besides her parents and siblings, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Mason (October 25, 1983), and one granddaughter, Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Mason (December 2, 2002).
Sarah is survived by her children, Gloria Jean Longfellow, Sheryl Elaine Zachman (Neil), Robert (Bob) Mason Jr. (Sue), and Susan Marie Cheek (Lloyd). Her surviving grandchildren include, Mike Ramey (Niki), Jeff Ramey (Cheryl), Angela Heckman (Doug), Greg Ramey, Mark Ramey (Shelly), Julie Eads, Laurie (Grover) Bridge (Scott), Andrew Grover (Gladybel), Sara Grover (James), Adam Grover (Leah), Amanda (Zachman) Smith (Steve), Jennifer (Zachman) Killingbeck (Doug), Emily (Mason) Betz (Alex), and Cara (Mason) Schwartz (Andy), along with 32 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank her many doctors, nurses, and caregivers at St. Vincent Hospital Kokomo, Comfort Keepers and Wellbrook of Kokomo for giving us more quality time with our mom and Mammaw and keeping her comfortable to the very end. A special thanks to Fr. Brian Dudzinski for being there for her spiritual needs through the last months.
Private funeral services will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Brian Dudzinski officiating. Private burial will be held in Crown Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Betsy Mason Memorial Scholarship fund at St. Patrick Catholic Church or the Betsy Mason Memorial Scholarship for Speech Pathology students at Bona Vista. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
