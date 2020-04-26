Santo Spagnolo, 85, Florida, formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 4:30 pm Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Venice Regional Hospital in Venice, Florida. He was born August 3, 1934, in Cattolica, Sicily, the son of the late Giovanni & Caterina (Crapanzano) Spagnolo. On March 5, 1962, in Ribera, Sicily, he married Antonina Parlapiano, who preceded him in death on June 4, 2011.
Santo was a gentle giant and a hard worker. He worked in construction all his adult life in Montreal Canada and in Kokomo. In Kokomo, he worked with Mohr’s Construction for 25 years, retiring in January of 1995. Shortly after retirement, he along with his wife and daughter Antonella, became United States Citizens which he was quiet proud of. Santo often talked about his childhood where he worked in the fields in Sicily with his donkey cultivating the crops. This early job of Santo’s would foster a love for gardening and growing multiple varieties of vegetables and herbs that he and his wife would use to make their fabulous sauce. He loved his family and friends and with his outward personality never showed any shyness. He was outgoing and personable, always giving you a great big smile. He will be missed by many. Santo was a current proud 50 year member of the Labor Union #274, St. Patrick Catholic Church, and former member of The Knights of Columbus in Kokomo.
Santo is survived by his children, Antonella (Col. Larry D., U.S. Army Ret.) Barker, Punta Gorda, Florida, Cathy (Mike) Meleason, Kokomo, and John (Patti) Spagnolo, Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren, Susan (Kevin) Schmidt, McCordsville, Olivia Thurmond, Lucas Thurmond, both of Bloomington, Breanna Barker, Bloomington, Cassidy (fiancé, Ian Zanger) Barker, Mountain View, CA, Lori (David) Deagostino, Greenville, S.C., David (Angela) Ballew, Mt. Dora, FL, Kellie (Eddy) Sigueroa, Mt. Dora, FL, Regina (Shane) Decker, Greenville, S.C., Anthony (Adrian) Spagnolo, Greenville, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Annabelle, of McCordsville, Christian, Maddie, Carlie, Logan, Izzy, all of Mt. Dora, FL, Shayla, Haven, Elijah, Nattie, Gabby, Oliver, Hayden, Lilly, Dominic, all of Greenville, S.C.; and special nephew, John (Anna) Parlapiano, Montreal.
Santo was preceded in death by his parents; wife, 2 sisters; 4 brothers-in-law; and 1 nephew.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral via a webcast of the service. The webcast will be available at 2 pm Sunday, April 26, 2020 and for 90 days after. Private entombment will be held on Monday in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to watch the committal service at 10 am through Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery's Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be made in Santo's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.
