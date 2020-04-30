Sandra S. Tyler, 58, Greentown, passed away at 8:45 am Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home. She was born June 2, 1961, to Robert Eugene and Ruth Joanne (Turley) Tyler Sr., in Kokomo.
Sandra was a 1979 graduate of Taylor High School. She was formerly employed by U-Haul, Hills, and Two Men & A Truck. She enjoyed talking about politics and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her son, Andy (Gwendolyn) Tyler; siblings, Roger (Brenda) Tyler and Mary (Beetle) Bailey; grandchildren, “Meemaw’s baby,” Lane and Addison; sister-in-law, Debbie Tyler; brother-in-law, David Wills; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Darren) Catt, Christy (Nick) Glover, Randall (Stacy) Donelson, Stacey (Robert) Newton, Misty Tyler, Leann Tyler, Jessica (Nathan) Seagrave, Cody McCombs, and Steven (Donal) McCombs; and great-nieces and nephews, Korbin, Konrad, Courtney, Tyler, Alex, Owen, Conner, Hailey, Brady, Brooke, Nick, Jade, Kaitlin, Jayden, Tylor, Braelynn, Jordan, Audrey, Isabella, Paiton, and Emmett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; brother, Robert E. Tyler Jr.; and sister, Marcia Wills.
A private graveside service will take place at Twin Springs Cemetery with Pastor Talon Paul officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Stout & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 218 Russiaville 46979, to assist the family with funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
