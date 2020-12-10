Sandra Patricia (Kitts) East, 72, Kokomo, passed away 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her home. She was born July 4, 1948 in Harriman, TN, the daughter of the late Paris P. and Betty J. (Buck) Kitts.
Sandra was a 1966 graduate of Harrison-Chilhowee Baptist Academy. She worked numerous miscellaneous jobs before becoming a homemaker and raising her two children. Sandra was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and recently attended Bible Baptist Church. She loved to read the Bible and other literature books. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, church family, and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
She is survived by her children, Michael Kitts, Kokomo, Shawna East, Kokomo; grandchildren, Kaijon East, Jaquan East, Domintri “Chubbers” Hizer; siblings, Barbara Mitchell, Asheville, NC, Kenneth “Butch” Kitts, Ramona, CA, John Kitts, Kokomo, Gene (T.K.) Kitts, Cape Coral, FL, Melinda Kitts, Kokomo; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Jack Kitts.
Sandra’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Comfort Home Health, Comfort Keepers, and every individual at Ascension St. Vincent-Kokomo and Howard Regional Health who helped care for her.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Ave., Kokomo. Masks will be required to be worn to attend the visitation and funeral service. Private funeral service and burial will be held. Sandra’s funeral will be recorded and uploaded to her obituary page following the service. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
