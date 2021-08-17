Sandra Lynne Fish

Sandra Lynne (Ecker) Fish, 59, Kokomo, passed away Thursday evening, August 12, 2021. Sandra was born on July 13, 1962, in Park Ridge, IL to Jack G. and Suzanne R. (delaVergne) Ecker. On April 2, 2012, on a beach in Haiti, she married Walter William Fish.
Sandra was a graduate of Harry Hill High School and attended Lansing Community College. She loved line dancing, scrapbooking, and any type of crafting. She had a passion for collecting Hallmark ornaments.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Walt Fish; mother and stepfather, Suzanne (Dick) Ecker; sister, Julie Green; brother, Michael (Jamie) Ecker; stepdaughter, Kaitlin Fish; stepson, Kyle Fish; grandchildren, Madison Fish, Bryson Fish and Caleb Fish; niece, Reanna (Brent) Wilkinson; nephews, Aaron Ecker and Zachary (Rylee) Church; and three great nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Ecker; and a sister, Kathy Ecker.
In accordance with her wish's cremation will take place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donation's may be made to the Lupus Foundation in Sandra's name.