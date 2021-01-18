Sandra "Joan" (Wininger) Murphy

Sandra “Joan” Murphy, 76, of Kokomo, passed away at 6:18 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at her home in Kokomo. She was born March 6, 1944 in Galveston to John W. and Kathaleen M. (Morris) Wininger. She was married to George Murphy December 23, 1961 and later to Carl Hochstedler. She was a member of the Kokomo Eagles and enjoyed Crochet, Bingo, Reading, Crossword Puzzles and Square Dancing.
Surviving family include her children, Georganna (Larry) King, Terry (Denise) Murphy, Cathy May, and Ashley (Greg Powell) Melton. Surviving grandchildren include Amber Batt, Jeremy King, Randy Murphy, Casey Murphy, Brianna May, Cody May, Nehemiah Melton and Alayna Nieto. Surviving great grandchildren include, Zachary, Larry, Aleighia, Cole, Braydon, Tayler, Jayden, Kaylee and Alexis. She also has one great great grandson, Issac and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Steve Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
