Sandra Jo (King) Cohee

Sandra Jo Cohee, 76, of Galveston, passed way at 6:34 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo surrounded by her family. She was born November 23, 1944 in Howard County to Orval L. and Alice L. (Weir) King. She married James L. Cohee on November 25, 1962 and he survives.
Sandy was a homemaker and enjoyed crafts, crochet and Bunko Club. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church and the Pythian Sisters.
She is survived by her husband James L. Cohee of Galveston; her children, James L. Cohee, Jr. of Indianapolis; Bob Cohee of Young America; and Janet (Jim) Myers of Logansport. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, J.D., Bradley, Cole, Brock, Kyle, Eric, Michael, Dylan and Shelby and two great grandchildren, Tidus and Emma. Surviving siblings include, Pam (John) Johnson of Russiaville; Carol (Dan) Estle, Plevna; Tanya (Rhett) Wells of Kokomo; Max (Margaret) King of Young America; Steve King of Kokomo; Jeff (Jenine) King, Kokomo; Greg (Robin) King of Kokomo; and a sister-in-law, Jane King of Kokomo. She is also survived by a special aunt, Betty Weir of Kokomo. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Sue Morris, Jerry King, Mike King, Mark King and David King.
Visitation will be held at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston, Thursday, June 3rd from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at Center United Methodist Church, Friday, June 4th at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor John Newman officiating. Friends and family may also pay their respects at the church one-hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be given to the Center United Methodist Church in Sandy’s honor. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
