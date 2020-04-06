Sandra Hall, of Kokomo, IN, Age 75, passed away Thursday April 2, 2020 at Rose Arbor Hospice.
She was born April 27, 1944, in Kokomo IN the daughter of Warren and Mary DeLaughter. On April 28, 1962 she married Eldon “A.J” Hall who precedes her in death. She is survived by her daughters: Laury L (Eric) Powell of Andrews, IN, Julie A. (Christopher) Uing of New Orleans LA. And Nicole (Rob) Viland of Kalamazoo and her grandson Alex Powell of Andrews IN. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date in Kokomo IN. Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900. Please visit Sandra’s personal web page at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com, where you can read her life story, archive a favorite memory or photo and sign her online guestbook. In lieu of Flowers are suggested to We Care Kokomo 519 N. Main St. Kokomo IN 46902 and Kokomo Humane Society 729 E. Hoffer St. Kokomo IN 46902.