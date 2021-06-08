Sandra Compton, 81 of Tipton died on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Tipton. She is the daughter of Robert and Jean Noble. Sandra was born in London, England. On November 5, 1960 she married Harold “Howdy” Compton. The couple enjoyed 41 years of marriage raising a family together. Harold preceded her in death on January 23, 2002.
Sandra was a medical transcriptionist at Mercy Hospital in Elwood. She was an avid golfer and shopper. She had a very keen sense of fashion. Sandra loved to cook for her family and friends. Her house often smelled of the delicious foods she was making, including her famous turkey supreme. Sandra enjoyed retirement and spending time in her garden.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Friend and husband Scott of Tipton, Kris Brumley and husband Bob of Atlanta; two grandchildren, Lindsay and Nathan Friend; cousins, Isabelle and Betty from Scotland. Sandra is also survived by her best friend of more than 70 years, Dorrie Connors from California.
Funeral services for Sandra will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with her son-in-law, Scott Friend presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until time of the service. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Sandra’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.
Memorial donations may be made to “My Closet” in care of Tipton Middle School, 817 S Main St, Tipton, Indiana 46072.