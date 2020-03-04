Sandra A. (Bennett) Gamblin

Sandra A. Gamblin, 81, of Kokomo, passed into the arms of Jesus at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home. She was born February 18, 1939 to the late Buell and Essie Mae (Parker) Bennett. She married William “Bill” Henry Gamblin on October 19, 1963 in Kokomo. Bill preceded her in death on October 3, 1996.
Sandra retired from Delco Electronics May 1, 1994 as a clerk in tool and die. She was a member of UAW Local #292 and enjoyed civic theater, bridge club, socializing with her friends from Delco and was very active in her church. She was a dedicated cat lover and rescued many.
Surviving family include her children, Dawn Gerrard, Lafayette; Dustina Sallee, Lafayette; and Ronald (Tara) Sallee of Kokomo. Surviving grandchildren include, Amber (Nate) Garrison; Joshua (Sabiana) Gerrard; Ashley (Casey) Mogle; Ariel (Clint) Gerrard; Kamaren Sallee and Antonia Gerrard. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Aldrein Karger; Nevaeh Jones; Landan Gerrard; Quinton Garrison; Carsyn Mogle; Lincoln Gerrard and her special companion and kitty Buttons and nieces and nephews. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill, son, Tony, two sisters and two brothers.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Micah Powless officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 12 noon until services at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Kokomo Humane Society or Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent Indianapolis. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
