Samuel "Gene" Eugene Bruist

Gene Bruist, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the age of 63, peacefully in his home after a long battle with illness. He is preceded by his son; Michael Bruist, survived by his wife; Peggy Bruist, daughter; Laura Bruist, two beautiful granddaughters; Emma and Jaed, sons; Robert Michael Eugene Bruist, Jason Fagaly, and Nicholas Fagaly, parents; Robert and Ernestine Bruist, sister; Connie Bruist Helms, niece; Brandy Jones Anderson and nephew; Frank B. Jones III.
Gene lived “life by the second” and on his own terms. He loved riding his Harley, tinkering on projects with the grandkids and teasing his wife. His laugh was contagious, his practical jokes hilarious, and he loved with his whole heart. Before his death, his biggest goal was to make it home to see his granddaughters, and with the heart of a lion he fulfilled that wish. He spent his last night watching a movie with laughter and joy as his youngest granddaughter interrupted to show off her dance moves. He left earth to be reunited with his Son Michael in heaven, to once again ride with the wind in his hair.