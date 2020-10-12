Sam David Houston, III, 76, Kokomo, went to be with our Lord at 4:22 pm, Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born October 14, 1943, in Indianapolis, to Sam David and Psyche (Sims) Houston, II. He married the love of his life, Sharon Louise Berg, on May 4, 1963, at White River Christian Church. She survives.
Sam was a 1961 graduate of Monroe Central High School in Parker City, Indiana. He was employed at Armstrong Mould for 11 years, and then Ball Corp. of Muncie where he was the president of L.U. #50 of the American Flint Glass Workers and served on the International Executive Board. In 2004 he retired from the Chrysler Casting Plant in Kokomo where he was a member of UAW Local Union 1166. He attended White River Christian Church, Jerome Christian Church, and Christian Heritage Worship Center. He was a man of great faith with a servant’s heart. He enjoyed camping, traveling, NASCAR, and attending auto-races all over the country. He was a member of the Hoosier Auto Racing Fan Club. Above all else, he was the definition of a family man and enjoyed spending time with them all.
Along with his wife of 57 years, Sam is survived by his daughters, Jeanette Meranda and Lisa Nelson, both of Greentown; son, Larry Houston of Kokomo; grandchildren, Amanda (Troy) Ward of Kokomo, Alicia Meranda of Greentown, Megan (David) Glickfield IV of Marion, Shane Houston and Lucas Nelson, both of Greentown, Brianna Houston of Kokomo, and his great-grandchildren, Kameron, Kayden, Kassidy, Kynsi, Karley, Kayleb, David, Kaitlyn, Journey, Karson, Lily, and Audrina. He loved each of them very much.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; son, Sam David Houston IV; and sister Rosa Houston.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Christian Heritage Worship Center, 3007 E. Carter Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Devon Cole officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 pm in Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 W. Kilgore Avenue, Muncie. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Wednesday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
