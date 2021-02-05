Ruth Marie Webb, 83 of Kokomo, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. She was born in Tomato, Arkansas on September 10, 1937 to the late John C. and Ollie V. Prince. Ruth married Robert J. Webb on April 13, 1956 in Kokomo. They were married 49 years before his passing in 1997.
Ruth graduated from Kokomo High School. She was a member of the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ her whole life. There she was a Bible class teacher, and was an avid supporter of the youth. Ruth genuinely loved caring for the neighbor kids and those she provided daycare for. She was most happy when she was in the garden and spending time with her family.
Surviving her are two daughters; Yevonne Hale (Michael), Kathryn McCameron (Joseph), grandchildren; Sarah Cody (Thomas), Justin McCameron (Tashana), and Brooke Walden (Brett), and great grandchildren; Hayden and Breanna McCameron, Evelyn Walden, and Malakii and IzaBella Cody.
Those preceding her in death are her parents, siblings, daughter; Phyllis Webb, granddaughter; Amber McCameron, and the love of her life Robert.
A funeral service for Ruth will be held Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel at 3pm. Visitation will be prior from 2pm to 3pm. Burial will take place at Crown Point cemetery.