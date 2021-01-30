Ruth L. (Little) Ellis

Ruth L. Ellis, 80, Kokomo, passed away at 8:32pm, Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her residence. She was born on November 30, 1940 in Peru to Lewis and Thelma (Hopper) Little. She married Major Ellis on October 5, 1959 and he survives.
Ruth was a graduate of Bunker Hill High School. She worked as president of the family business with her husband, Major Industrial Supply with her husband until her retirement in 2003. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and the NRA. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, and most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Along with her husband of 61 years, Ruth is survived by her sons, Anthony and William (Peggy) Ellis; sisters, Deloris (Jerry) Wise and Mary A. (Edward) Clark; grandchildren, Richard (Jennifer) Hadaway, Sr., Sarah Hadaway, Gregory (Angel) Moyer, Stephanie Ellis, Katelyn Ellis, and Carly Ellis; great grandchildren, Samatha, Richard Jr., Emily, Ezria, Rylin, Ava, and Adelynn; and several nieces and nephews, including Debbie Schlemmer, which she had a special bond.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Shirley Snyder and Janet Cochran.
A memorial visitation will be held, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 11am until the time of the service at 1pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. Messages of condolence may be made at www. shirleyandstout.com
