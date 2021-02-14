Ruth L. (Almon) Harris

Ruth L. Harris, 100, most recently of Speedway, Indiana, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. She was born September 28, 1920 in Coal City, Indiana to the Rev. Otho and Ethel (Smith) Almon. She married Paul W. Harris on May 10, 1947 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. They began their lives together in Kokomo, Indiana, but made their home in Galveston, Indiana. Paul preceded her in death May 21, 1998. Ruth moved to Speedway in 2011 to be close to family.
Ruth graduated from Beauty School and worked in the 1940’s as a beautician in Kokomo, Indiana. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and homemaker.
Surviving family, all living in the Indianapolis, Indiana area include her daughter, Peggy McClelland; two grandsons, Jeffrey (Molly) McClelland and Michael (Emily) McClelland, two great grandsons, Scott and Hagan McClelland, and step-great grandson Campbell McKinnies. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, brother, James A. Almon and sister, Fern L. (Almon) Ricks.
Visitation will be held at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon. Private graveside services will follow at the Galveston Cemetery.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Ruth's family, please visit our floral store.