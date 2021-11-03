Ruth Kirk, 97 of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Charles Shietze and Inez Pendergrass Shietze, in Kokomo on September 30, 1924. In 1946 she married John E. Kirk Jr. They were married 53 years before his passing in 1999. Ruth graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1942. She was the owner and operator of Kirk's Antiques in Kokomo. She loved to play pinochle, Mah Jong, and bingo. Surviving Ruth is her daughter, Karen Kodrea (Nick); grandchildren, Leslie Paul (Rick), Stephen Carpenter (Angel), Ryan Kodrea, Robert Kodrea, and Matthew Kodrea; great-grandchildren, Daphine Wheeler (Justin), Zachary Paul (Cassidy), MaKalia Carpenter, Madison Carpenter, and Hunter Kodrea; and great-great- grandchildren, Skylar Wheeler and Raelyn Wheeler. Preceding her in death is a daughter, Marcia Carpenter and brothers Robert and Armon Shietze, A memorial service will be held at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel; 725 South Main Street in Kokomo, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at 3pm. You may visit with the family from 2-3pm prior. Entombment for Ruth will take place at a later date.
If you wish to leave a donation in Ruth's memory, please do so towards the American Cancer Society.