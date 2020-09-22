Ruth H. Wallace, 73, Kokomo, passed away 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Northwood Village. She was born September 26, 1946 in Hastings, PA to Harry and Ethel Miller. She married Fred Wallace. He preceded her in death, September 27, 2008.
Ruth worked as a seamstress in Pennsylvania at a flag manufacturing before staying home with her family. She enjoyed going to the VFW and playing bingo. She was also a very good artist and enjoyed passing time by drawing. But her pride and joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her children, Frances Brodowski of Pheonixville, PA, Matthew (Stacey) Wallace of Kokomo, and Angela Thompson of South Bend; sisters, Dorothy (Wilson) Perez and Diane Frame; seventeen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Julia and Joseph Wallace; and siblings, Betty Mest and Jimmy Miller.
A family gather will be held at a later date. Shirley and Stout Funeral Home Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Ruth's family, please visit our floral store.