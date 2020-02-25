Ruth (Guy) Barnes

Ruth Barnes, 73, Kokomo, passed away peacefully at 9:23 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home. She was born July 4, 1946, in Kokomo, to Walter and Flora (White) Guy. On February 20, 1965, she married Tom Barnes, and he survives.
Ruth graduated from Kokomo High School in 1965 and went on to work at General Motors for 30 years before retiring. She enjoyed reading, bird-watching, gardening, flea marketing and especially enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Ruth was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Faith Church of Christ.
In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by her children, Jason (Kim) Barnes, of Carmel, and Kim (Mike) LaFollette, of Kokomo; grandchildren, Kiersten (Colburn) Lambert, of Kokomo, Austin Barnes, of Carmel, Luke Barnes, of Carmel, and Austin LaFollette, of Clearwater, Florida; great-grandchild, Maveryk Lambert; siblings, Arzetta Moyers, Ora (Mac) McLay, Janis Jean Hancock and Delana (Bud) Smith; in-laws, Barbara Wagoner, Peggy and Garnet Carter, Dan and Margaret Barnes, and Debbie Guy; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ruby Shipley, Manual Guy, Coleman Guy, Doshia Webb, Charles Walter Guy, Faye Marner, LeRoy Guy and twin siblings.
The family would like to thank her caregivers over the years. Special thanks to Mandy Graham, Beth Irick and the staff at Comfort Keepers and the Caregiver Program through Area 5.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to your favorite charity or organization. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
