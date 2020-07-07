Ruth Ellen Roberts, 93, of Greentown, Indiana passed away on July 3, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1927 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of Everette and Florence (Kingery) Julow. On March 21, 1953 she married Thomas T. Roberts who preceded her in death in 2003.
Ruth graduated from Greentown High School in 1945. She retired from Delco Electronics in 1979 after 30 years of service. She also farmed in the Greentown area for many years. Ruth loved gardening, shopping, going out to eat, puzzles and spoiling her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Surviving relatives include her three sons, Bob (Debbie) Roberts of Monticello, IN; David Roberts of Kokomo, IN; Tom Roberts of Greentown; grandchildren, Greg (Theresa) Roberts; Rodney Butler; Tammy Stout; Brett (Patricia) Roberts; John Roberts; Jeremy Roberts; Stephanie (Andrew) Court; Matt Roberts; 18 great grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; niece, Janet Sue York (Zee).
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Geraldine Ellis, grandson Brad Hecht and great grandson Tyler Degenkolb.
A viewing and prayer service will be from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Thursday July 9, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.