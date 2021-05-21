Ruth Ellen Roach

Ruth Ellen (Moss) Roach, 90, of Kokomo went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:58 p.m. in Waterford Place Legacy, Kokomo. Ruth was born near Greentown, Indiana to her parents, Myrl L. and Leatha May (Smith) Moss on March 12, 1931.

Ruth graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1949. She married Philip (Phil) E. Roach on August 14, 1949 at Meridian Street Christian Church in Greentown and he preceded her in death on March 12, 2020.

Ruth was employed at Delco Electronics, GM in Kokomo, retiring in 1992. She along with her husband were the owners and operators of Dad’s Deli, Kokomo, Indiana. This along with being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was her greatest joys and blessings. After their retirement, they wintered in Florida, where she enjoyed the sunshine and walking the beaches. She had most recently worshiped at the First Church of the Nazarene, Kokomo but prior for many years at Greentown Wesleyan Church, Greentown, Indiana.

Ruth is survived by three daughters, Sally (Gary) Nicholson, New Palestine, Indiana, Teresa (Steve) Allen, Jefferson, Georgia, and Pam (Paul) Cook, Huntington, Indiana; grandchildren, Sara (Adam) Van Dam, Greg (Cari) Nicholson, both from New Palestine, Indiana, Michelle (Michael) Lybrook, Greentown, Indiana, Todd (Micah) Nicholson, Dacula, Georgia, Brad (Bri) Mitcham, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Briane (Josh) McMahon, Kokomo, Indiana and Angel (Josh) Wagers, Greentown, Indiana. Ruth also has 19 great-grandchildren, four step great grandchildren and a niece and several nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alta Hoban and Maxine Fewell; her brothers, Howard Moss, Wm. Alfred Moss, Edward Moss, and twin brothers, Dean and Darl Moss; along with husband, Philip Roach and great grandson, Jacob Nicholson.

Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, May 25 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 4:00 p.m. at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown with Pastor Paul Boss and Pastor Todd Nicholson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) 225 S. East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St., Greentown, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.