Norma Ruth Brown, 92, of Walton joined her loved ones in Heaven at 7:25 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at her home. She was born March 24, 1928 in Graham County, Kansas to Warren and Anna (Hess) White. She married Ron Brown in 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ruth served as a Librarian for the State of Texas for many years. She was a graduate of Kansas State University with a BS in Home Economics. She also earned her MS from the University of Texas in Library Science. She enjoyed 4-H, traveling, reading, painting, baking, sewing and most importantly, loving on her grandchildren.
Surviving family include her sons, Mark (Sandra) Torkelson and David (Elizabeth) Torkelson. Surviving grandchildren include, Amy Bridgewater, Daniel Torkelson Luke Torkelson, Abigail Storm, Anna Lynch, Sarah Torkelson, Grace Ponchot, Faith Torkelson, Jacob Torkelson, Christina Toole, Jonathan Torkelson, Rebekah Torkelson, Sarah M. Torkelson and Timothy Torkelson. Surviving great grandchildren include, Viviana Torkelson, Aryella Torkelson, Lucia Torkelson, Ira Torkelson, Elnora Torkelson, Mathias Torkelson, Emanuel Pena and Elijah Clarkson. She is also survived by one sister, Annabell (White) Tate. She is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Anna White, her husband Ron Brown and son Ron Torkelson.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Grissom Church of Christ with Terry Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Deer Creek Cemetery near Onward. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. prior to services at the Church on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to White Fields World Evangelism in Ruth’s honor.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
