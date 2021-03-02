Ruth Arlene Wilkins, 88 of Kokomo, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Bloom Assisted Living. She was born in Rainsville, IN to the late Claude Marshall and Zulla Marshall (Cooley) on January 17, 1933. She married Charles "Chuck" Wilkins September of 1954 in Lafayette, IN. They were married for 52 years before his passing in 2006.
Arlene graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School, class of 1951. She worked as a teachers assistant for the Indian Heights Elementary school for over 15 years. She enjoyed cooking for her family, going to garage sales, and was an avid reader. Arlene volunteered for various activities at Judson Road Christian Church where she was a lifetime member.
Those surviving Arlene are her children; Debby Moore (Ron), Andy Wilkins, Denise McGregor (Larry), and Keith Wilkins (Sonya), grandchildren; Amy O'Hair (Scott), Ryan Moore (Shamineka), Craig Moore (Katie), Zach Wilkins (Chelsea), Joshua Wilkins (Cynthia), Nate Wilkins, and Sophia Wilkins, great grandchildren; Kelsey and Haley O'Hair, Bryce, Abrie and Maleah Moore, Gerald Pearson, Anna and Ethan Moore, and Zeke, Ezra, and Judah Wilkins.
The family expresses a special thank you to the staff at Bloom for the wonderful care for their mother and grandmother.
A graveside service for Arlene will take place Friday, March 5, 2021 at Albright Cemetery at 11am with Pastor Gary Carpenter officiating. A celebration of Arlene's life will take place at a later date.