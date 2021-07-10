Ruth Annette Lytle

Ruth Annette (Henger) Lytle, 83, Kokomo, passed away at 12:07 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Kokomo on April 7, 1938, the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Lillian G. (Green) Henger. On September 5, 1959, she married Douglas P. Lytle, who survives.
Annette was a 1956 graduate of Kokomo High School, and she attended Indiana Business School. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked for the Kokomo Gas and Fuel Company as a bookkeeper; after her four children were all in school, she returned to work as the bookkeeper for LaMode Shop in downtown Kokomo. Annette was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, and she was a member of Phi Chi Epsilon Service Sorority. She was an expert crocheter and knitter, known for her hooded baby sweaters she made as gifts for every family member's or friend's newborns. She won several blue ribbons at the Howard County 4H Fair and the Indiana State Fair for her knitted afghans. Annette was an avid genealogist and enjoyed spending summers with family at Bruce Lake, Indiana. Annette had a distinctive and infectious laugh that made it all but impossible not to laugh along with her. She and her smile will be dearly missed.
Along with her husband Doug, Annette is also survived by her children Steven (Jenny) Lytle, Jill (Randy) Coffey, David (Brice) Lytle, and Patrick Lytle; grandchildren James Foley, Jerod Foley, Eric Lytle, Zach Lytle, Bret Lytle, Sean Lytle, Keith Lytle, Jessica Clark, Miguel Gosnell, and Ezekiel Gosnell—along with 10 great-grandchildren.
Annette's parents preceded her in death.
Father Elliott Zak will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July, 12 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street. Annette will be buried at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery immediately following Mass. Family and friends are invited to honor Annette and spend time with her family from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, where the Rosary will be offered at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Messages of condolences and joyful memories can be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
