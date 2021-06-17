Ruth Anne Leggett, 90, Kokomo, passed away 1:25 pm Wednesday June 16, 2021, at Golden Living Center. She was born on January 21, 1931, in Alabama, the daughter of the late Horris E. and Asa (Comer) Butler. Her first husband, and father of her children, was Richard T. Curtis, and he preceded her in death on November 4, 1987. Her second husband was Harold Leggett, who preceded her in death.
Ruth graduated high school in Pensacola, Florida in 1949. She retired from Howard Community Regional Health Hospital where she worked in the Dietary Department. She enjoyed taking walks, watching QVC, and watching church programs on TV. She traveled the United States with her first husband where they lived on several military bases. Ruth spent her time volunteering with hospice groups and visiting with patients. She loved the beach and swimming in the ocean.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Curtis, West Milton, PA; niece, Susan; and friends, Doris Mitchell, and Barbara Emore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and son, Richard Curtis Jr.
Ruth’s final wishes were to be cremated with no funeral services. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
