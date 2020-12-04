Ruth Ann Mohr

Ruth (Flesher) Mohr, age 57, a resident of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her residence. Ruth was born on October 20, 1963, in Portland, Indiana, the daughter of Robert E. and Nilah (Stoner) Flesher. She was a 1982 graduate of Jay County High School where she was a member of the great Jay County Marching Patriots, attended Ball State University and Ivy Tech Community College. She married Daniel Mohr on December 31, 1986. Daniel passed away on May 18, 2000. Ruth was employed at Beckley’s Office Equipment & Supply in Kokomo. She was a member of the Aahmed Grotto Lady’s Auxiliary, Louisville, KY. Survivors include: Jack Avery, Kokomo, IN, her longtime companion. Two step sons – Kurtis Mohr and Kyle Mohr both of Kokomo. One brother – John Flesher (Wife – Caryl), Roann, IN, and two Sisters Janet (Flesher) Wagner (Husband – Jim), Portland, IN and Barbara (Flesher) Street (Husband – Gary), Portland, IN. Ruth dearly loved her two Grandchildren, Hunter and Allie and her seven nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews. Ruth died as she lived, fiercely and on her own terms. Services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers her wish would be for good deeds to be done for those less fortunate in her memory. Arrangements are being handled by the Sunset Memory Gardens in Kokomo, IN.

