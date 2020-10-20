Ruth A. Heltzel

Ruth Ann Heltzel, 73, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Scott. She was a graduate of Kokomo High School and later married George Heltzel in August 1964. She retired from Delco Electronics in 1999 after working there for 31 years. Ruth enjoyed going to car shows and showing off their hot rod, gardening, playing card games and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, George; son, Todd; daughter, Julie (Eric) Doud; sisters, Nora and Regina; sister-in-law, Synda (Tom) Brooks; grandchildren, Alex, Jacob and Jessica Heltzel, Katelin and Matthew (Amber) Doud; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Xyaine, Gwen, and Shane. Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, Indiana on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the start of funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society.
