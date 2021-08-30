Rusty W. Whitacre, 17, of Russiaville, died unexpectedly, due to cardiomyopathy, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born August 26, 2003, in Kokomo, to Stanley L. and Anita L. (Stout) Whitacre.
Rusty attended Carroll Consolidated Schools through the eighth grade and was currently a junior at Western High School. He played football from third grade through his freshman year in high school, enjoyed motocross, four wheelers and video gaming and had just gotten his dream car, a Subaru WRX.
Survivors include his parents; paternal grandmother, Grace Ann Whitacre; aunts and uncles, Shelley (Tim) Graves, Stephanie (Ian) MacFarlane, Vickie (Steve) Michael, Dave (Katrina) Stout, Patty Barnard, Steve (Dianna) Stout, John Stout, Cindy (Bruce) Westfahl, Rita Wiseman and Mike (Valerie) Stout; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard Whitacre; maternal grandparents, George & Sherry Stout; brother, Toby Whitacre; and cousins, Phillip Hardy, Shane Michael and Nadlyn Barnard.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington. Private family services will be held. Contributions may be made in Rusty’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.