Russell Allen Morrow, 90 of Kokomo, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 28, 1930 in Kokomo to the late Russell A. Morrow Sr. and Edna (Lodge) Morrow. He married Catherine Alice (Pickering) Morrow July 29, 1951. She preceded him in death August 10, 1996. Russell later married Doris Williams Morrow on October 10, 1997. She survives him.
Allen enlisted in the United States Navy in April 1948. He served our country until January 1950. He was a 50+ year Mount Moriah #77 F.&A.M. and the A.A.S.R. Northern Masonic Jurisdiction. Allen was a pilot and enjoyed flying, golfing, bowling, and dancing. He attended Crossroads Community Church for several years.
He is survived by his wife Doris of 23 years, children Cathy Harvey, Kenneth Morrow and step son Michael Williams and step daughter Lisa McDonald, nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death is his sister Marilyn Pertz and brother Jack Morrow.
Funeral services for Russell will take place Sunday January 10, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel at 3pm. with Pastor Dave Welsch officiating. There will be a time of visitation from 1pm to 2:45pm. prior to the Masonic Ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Indiana Donor Network, Riley Cheer Guild, and/or the Kokomo Humane Society in Russell's memory.