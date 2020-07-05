Ruby V. “Granny” Lee, 82, of Kokomo, passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born August 29, 1937, to the late Erlis and Helen (Winslow) Hall, in Salem, Indiana.
Ruby worked at Delco Electronics and retired in 1999. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, car shows, tractor pulls, riding Goldwing motorcycles, I.U. basketball, and was a collector of everything frog related. She served on the loan committee at Solidarity Federal Credit Union for many years and was a very active member of Gospel Light Mission Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Sylvia (Dave) Bledsoe; sons, Earl (Nancy) Lee and Kim (Carrie) Lee; grandchildren, Joshua (Heather) Bledsoe, Jennifer (Trent) French, Brooke (Chris) Green, Amy (Kevin) Breisch, Laura (Dustin) Redding, Cara (Andrew) Keating, Sarah (Derek) Aaron and Jordan Lee; and 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold (Pat) Hall; sisters, Villa Humphrey and Betty Black; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Vera “Dearie” Hall; and special friend, John Henry “Papaw Hank” Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Friends may also view the service via a webcast by clicking the link which will be available at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruby’s memory to Gospel Light Mission Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Ruby V. "Granny" Lee's family, please visit our floral store.