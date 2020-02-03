Ruby N. (Walker) Snyder

Ruby N. Snyder, 90, of Walton, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Chase Center in Logansport surrounded by loved ones. She was born February 7, 1929 in Tazewell, Tennessee to Hugh and Amanda Walker. She married Richard S. Snyder on December 23, 1955. Richard preceded her in death on March 6, 1987.
Ruby worked for RBM in Logansport in her early years, then took time to raise her family. She later went back to work for Thompson Elementary in the Cafeteria. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her grandkids. She also enjoyed attending Grace Fellowship Church in Logansport.
Surviving family include her children, Dennis M. (Jackie) Snyder, Walton; Stewart D. Snyder, Kokomo; Chris Snyder, Walton; Michelle (David) Snyder Delk of Lafayette. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole Snyder, Walton; Brad Henry and girlfriend Amanda, Young America; Keith Henry, Young America; Derek (Hannah) Snyder, Indianapolis; Dane (Megan) Snyder, North Salem; Brittany Handy, Lafayette; Christopher (Shelby) Rozzi; Logansport; Blake Roberts, Lafayette; Bailey Roberts, Lafayette; and Danielle Snyder, of Kokomo. Also surviving are her great grandchildren, Skylar Schultz, Aiden Handy, Bryleigh Byers, Ace Darling, Presley Snyder, Ke’Andre Snyder, Ace Snyder, Jamari Porter, Finley Snyder and Malik Hutcherson and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, daughter Suzanna, four brothers, Frank, Floyd, Morgan and James Walker and two sisters, Bobbi Clifford and Osha Holt.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Rev. Bill Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Walton IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 – 1 p.m. also on Wednesday at the funeral home. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
