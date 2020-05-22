Ruby L. Onkes, 78, formerly of Peru, passed away at 3:10 pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s house in Greentown. She was born December 4, 1941, to James and Alice (Damewood) Ailor, in Maynardville, TN. On July 3, 1975, she married Richard A. Onkes, who preceded her in death on July 4, 2008.
Ruby retired from Delco Electronics after more than 20 years of service. She enjoyed fishing, cross-stitching, gardening, and going on motorcycle trips with her husband, Richard.
Ruby is survived by her children, Tameria (Micheal) Riley, Teresa Babb, Jeff (Tracy) Webster, and Robbin (Jack) Haines; grandchildren, Melinda Johnson, Jessalynn Riley, Adam O’Neal, Ryan Glunt, Nicholas Webster, Stephanie Stevison, Jason Bordinat, Megan Arteaga, Abraham (Catherine) Haines, Carly Haines, Molly (Derek) Flook, and Amanda Harp; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Geneva) Ailor, Wayne (Hilda) Ailor, and Clayton Ailor; and sister-in-law, Gloria Ailor.
In addition to her husband Richard, Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; great-granddaughter, Charlie Lynn Stevison; brother, James Ailor; son-in-law, Terry Babb; and sister-in-law, Vickie Ailor.
A private family funeral service will be held for Ruby at Stout & Son Funeral Home, with Chaplain Brian Dane officiating. Burial will take place at Russiaville Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 11-1 Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruby L. Onkes, please visit our floral store.