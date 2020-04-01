Ruby “Irene” Miller, of Kokomo, went to be with the Lord on Sunday March 29, 2020 at Century Villa. She was born on July 9, 1932 in Kokomo, Indiana to the late Roy Howard Sowers and Madeline Alice (Butcher) Sowers. She married Paul Eugene “Gene” Miller in Kokomo on October 15, 1954. He preceded Ruby in death in February 2009. Ruby graduated from Kokomo High School in 1950. After graduation she went to work for Delco Electronics, serving there 35 years. In 1950 she played short stop on the Foster Park women’s softball team and was a district champion. She was a member of the U.A.W 292, Delco Camping Club and the Don Lowery Bowling League. Ruby also worked at Barton’s Catering after retirement. She volunteered for Community Howard Regional Health for 5 years. Gene and Ruby enjoyed camping, summers at Lake Shafer, riding bikes, and collecting shark teeth at Myrtle Beach. She attended St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kokomo. Ruby is survived by her daughter Vicky Minnich (Daniel), of Greentown; son Ricky Miller (Jocena) of Kokomo; grandchildren, Tamara Melton (Tracy) of Greentown, Danielle Schultz (Richard) of Indianapolis, Nichole Coomer (Justin) of Greentown, Lindsay Bartrum (Ryan) of Greentown, Whitney Habig (Joseph) of Bargersville; great grandchildren Jared, Caleb, Kolten, Kenley Melton, Jasmine, Trenton, Jordan, Peyton Schultz, Owen Coomer, Cora Bartrum, Liam, London, and baby girl Habig expected in May 2020. Those preceding her in death are her spouse, siblings Patsy Wright and John L. Sowers.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Assistance Fund at St. Luke’s UMC, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo 46901 or a charity of your choice.
Secondary to COVID-19, a private viewing and service for the family will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel with Pastor Scott Pattison officiating. If you wish to be a part of the service, it will be broadcasted at 2 pm on Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Facebook page. (Like & Follow the page) Burial will take place at Albright Cemetery.