Roy S. Reed, 85, Russiaville, passed away Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. He was born August 4, 1935, in New London, the son of the late Cecil and Ollie Bell (Allensworth) Reed. He has spent more than the last 30 years with his significant other, Cindy Hicok.
Roy was a 1953 graduate of Western High School, one of “The 4 Reed Boys”. He was a track star and held the 100 meter dash record for ten years. Roy had a strong work ethic that showed in his various jobs of skilled trades. He retired from Chrysler after 31 years of service as a mill wright. After retirement, he worked at Noland Excavating. He was a member of Masonic Lodge. Roy loved his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and the trips he took on it.
In addition to his significant other Cindy, he is survived by his siblings, Kathryn Fowler, Paul (Diana) Reed, Carolyn Reed; daughter, Lynn Reed; grandson, Brandon Cobb; granddaughter, Hannah Reed; and great-granddaughter, Payton Reed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Emma Jean Reed, Charles Reed, and Eddie Reed.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday April 15, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday April 16, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Nate Blackamore officiating. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roy’s memory to CWS Team Incorporated, 804 E. Morgan St. Kokomo IN 46901, a Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation or Kokomo Road Knights, c/o Youth Sports Sponsorships. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
