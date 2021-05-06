Roy Rogers Glassburn, age 70, passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2021 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Kokomo, IN. Roy was born in South Bend, IN to Samuel and Violet (Brothers) Glassburn. He was a graduate of John Adams High School in South Bend. After graduation, Roy found his calling as a machine repairman - a “Doctor of Machines” - and this passion would carry him through life. From a fulfilling career at GM, to the boats and tractors of close friends and family after retirement, Roy never met a machine he couldn’t fix.
Roy knew the importance of staying young at heart. He saw the beauty of a lake, a nice day, a good conversation, and a great meal. An avid fisherman, he loved ice fishing on Lake Erie in his younger days and enjoyed the lakes of Northern Indiana later in life. He loved winter - especially Christmas mornings and snowmobiling with his children and grandchildren (no matter what his age!). Roy understood the beauty of a life well-lived and knew where to find the simple pleasures that so many people miss. He made those around him feel special and took care of those he loved. He may have been a fisherman, but he was also our anchor.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, along with several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Helene (Janczyk); children, Janera (Levi Johnson), Seth and Jenny (Jacob Then); grandchildren, Madison (Jason Miller), Isabella, Cassidy, and Brooks.
Roy has sailed on to clearer waters. If anyone needs him - he’s gone fishin’.
A celebration of life will be held at the Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St./775 W. Russiaville, on May 14th, between 1 and 3 PM. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects and share their memories. For those who are able, the family requests that donations be made to Wish-a-Fish Foundation (wish-a-fish.org), a charity that provides fishing expeditions to special needs children. Arrangements have been entrusted with Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville. Messages of condolences may be left online at stoutandson.com.
