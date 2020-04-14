Mr. Roy Lee Jameson, 84, Okeechobee Florida passed away April 6, 2020. He was born May 10, 1935 to Garrett and Bertha Jameson in Loudon Tennessee.
He was an owner operator for 20 years then working for Kokomo Grain Company in Kokomo Indiana for 25 years, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed Fishing and watching westerns. He could be seen giving his grand dogs rides around the community in his golf cart. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Memories of Roy will be cherished by his daughters; Trish (Brad) Walker, Judy (Rick) Davis & Janet (Rick) Pletcher, grandchildren; Ashley (Jared) Otto, Nicholas (Morgan) Walker, Davis 24 grand animals, Benjamin (Alex) Williamson & Jacob (Lydia) Williamson, 10 great grandchildren, sister; Lola Stergil, Dorothy Hinkle, Hellen Waltrop, Edna Roberts, Katherine Thomas.
Preceding Roy in death are his beloved wife Joyce of 54 years. brother; William Jameson, sisters; Mildred Nessmeth & Lucille Dowers.
A private family funeral service will be held at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Kokomo IN 46902. The service will be live streamed on Ellers Mortuary Facebook page Wednesday April 15, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Buckhead Ridge Volunteer Fire Department 30076 E. State road 78, Okeechobee FL 34974. You can find Roy’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can leave a condolence for the family.