Roy Gerald Brooks, Jr.

Roy G. “Jerry” Brooks, Jr., 74, Kokomo, went from his earthly home to his heavenly home at 7:20 pm on April 10, 2020, with wife and children at his side. Jerry was born May 7, 1945, to Roy and Betty (Preston) Brooks, in Kokomo, Indiana. He married Joyce Lynn Mohler on March 26, 1970, at Beamur Methodist Church in Kokomo, and she survives. Roy was strong, loyal, supportive and witty, we are blessed.

Roy was a 1964 graduate of Kokomo High School, a graduate of Tri State University in 1972 with a Chemical Engineering Degree and a Masters’ Degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University. Roy retired after 33 years at Delco/Delphi. In earlier years, he worked for Western Electric as an installer from 1968-1971.

Roy served as a Staff Sergeant with the United States Army Reserves from 1968 to 1974.

Roy was a lover of nature, a master fisherman and a member of the Kokomo Bass Anglers. His favorite trophy of the many he received was not the masters classic, but the small one he and his son, Andy received in a local father/son tournament. Favorite memories were taking his children fishing in Wisconsin and teaching his grandchildren to fish at his lake place on the Barbee Chain. Roy coached little league at Northside and basketball at the YMCA and St. Lukes Methodist Church. He participated and supported his children in Scouting, Northwestern wrestling, with music and dance. He was proud of each of his children and grandchildren and loved them dearly. Roy believed in the Risen Christ, the Son of God as His Savior and received encouragement from Crossroads Community Church.

Surviving family include his wife of 50 years, Joyce Brooks, of Kokomo; his children, Andrew (Nikki) Brooks, of Converse, Michael (Abbey) Brooks, of Sayner, WI, and Catherine (Tony) Tolle of Lafayette; grandchildren, Clayton Brooks, of Lafayette, Abby Brooks, of Danville, Micah Johnson, Lily Johnson, Gabi Johnson, Asa Johnson, Annabelle Tolle and Caroline Tolle, of Lafayette, Maya Brooks and Preston Brooks, of Sayner, WI, Justina White, of Converse, and Dasia and Brogan Dyer, of Lafayette; great granddaughter, Paisley Rehwinkel, of Converse; brother, Dwight (Paula) Brooks, of Spencer; sister-in-law, Becky (Harry Ferren) Brooks, of Kokomo; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Betty; stepfather, Henry Keesling; brother, David Brooks; niece, Jamie Brooks; and nephew, Zachary Brooks.

The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to Deb Zent, NP and all of the staff at Ascension at Home Hospice and Home Care for the above and beyond care they gave to Roy and to each of us.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Community Church North building project or to Ronald McDonald House Madison where our grandson receives medical support. Donations may be sent to Shirley and Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo 46902.

Because of the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Please visit www.shirleyandstout.com to offer messages of condolence and to check for any updated service information. A full obituary with service times will be published at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.