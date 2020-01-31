Rosie Marie Abney

Rosie Marie (Stagnolia) Abney, 78, of Galveston, IN passed to be with Jesus at 11:43 AM Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Health, Kokomo. Born May 18, 1941 in Speedwell, TN, she is the daughter of the late William Hobert Stagnolia and Mary Jane (Blizzard) Stagnolia. She was a waitress at Martinos and Red Lobster for years; then received her commercial driver's license and drove a truck. She enjoyed playing BINGO and cards with her family, watching Colts football, and enjoyed her fur baby "Bear". Survivors include two sons Lloyd (Kelly) Thompson Jr. of Galveston, John (Wyndi) Thompson of Kempton; one daughter Shawn Thompson-Ploss of Magnolia, TX; two brothers William Stagnolia of Galveston and Fred (Wilma) Stagnolia of Jacksboro, TN; two sisters Eva Thomas of Burlington and Bessie Williams of Kokomo. There are also 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Donna Thompson, one brother and 8 sisters.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday February 3, 2020 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Reverend Fred Stagnolia will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Monday at the mortuary. Graveside services will be handled by Martin-Wilson Funeral Home at 1 PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Flat Hollow Cemetery, Speedwell, TN. Friends and family can meet at the Funeral Home at noon to follow the procession to the gravesite. You can read Rosie's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can sign the guest book or share a personal message to the family.