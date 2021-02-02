Virnia Rosa “Rosie” Butcher, 86 of Tipton died at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family. She was born in Hancock County, Tennessee on September 12, 1934 to George and Laura Seabolt. Rosie married Ikey Butcher on January 3, 1951, and they spent 68 loving years together. Ikey preceded her in death on October 7, 2019.
Rosie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for over 30 years at IU Tipton Hospital. She was a member of Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Tipton.
She is survived by her four daughters, Carol Phifer and husband Kenny of Tipton, Barbara Clabough of Tipton, Judy Sinclair and husband Don of Carmel, and Kathy Yeary and husband Rick of Tipton. Grandchildren include Daniel (Mary Jo) Phifer, Donald (Jim) Barrett-Phifer, Douglas Phifer, Angela (Mike) McMillian, Tyler Clabough, Garrett Clabough, and Mackenzie Yeary (fiancé, Connor). Rosie has three great-grandchildren, Lauren (Corbin) Moulder, Daniel Phifer (fiancée, Maryn) and Bailey Phifer (fiancée, Jeani) and one great-great grandchild, Beckman Phifer.
She was one of 13 children. Sister, Zelma MacMillin (Roy) and brother, Lester (Wilma) Seabolt survive.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Markins presiding. Burial at Fairview Cemetery will follow. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 12:00 Noon until the service time.
Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Rosie’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com.