Rosemary Leckrone, 99, Forest, passed away 7:25 pm Tuesday July 13, 2021, at her home. She was born October 11, 1921, in Clinton County, IN, the daughter of the late Shelby and Sylvia Marie (Gordon) Townsend. On December 23, 1944, she married W. Howard Leckrone, and he preceded her in death on June 17, 2021.
Rosemary was a graduate of Prairie Township High School in Tipton County. She was a devoted homemaker and a farm wife for her family. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Leisha) Leckrone; brother, Joseph Townsend; grandchildren, Neal (Kasey) Leckrone, Brooke (Riley) Eller; great-grandchildren, Payton Leckrone, Kendall Leckrone, Keagan Leckrone, Avery Eller, Emersyn Eller, Kennedy Eller; brother-in-law, Dean (Susan) Leckrone.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Anna Mae Townsend; brother, Charles (Hazel) Townsend; and sister-in-law, Mary Townsend.
Private services were held at Stout & Son Funeral Home. Burial has taken place in Russiaville Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
