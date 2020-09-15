Rosemary (Hoole) Bruce

Rosemary Bruce, 87, Greentown, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born September 25, 1932, in Jasonville, the daughter of Alice Hoole. On June 2, 1956, she married William “Bill” E. Bruce, who preceded her in death on February 10, 2009.
Rosemary was a homemaker and also worked as a veterinarian assistant. She loved animals, cooking and had a caregiver’s heart. She was known as “Ma” to her kids’ friends, and she loved feeding and caring for all of them.
Survivors include her children, Debby (Jim) Durr, Brad (Angie) Bruce and Steve (Amy) Bruce; grandchildren, Andy (Lauren) Durr, Laura Durr, Natalie (Ryan) Rettig, Rachel Bruce, Nick Bruce, Jared (Stephanie) Bruce and Leigha Bruce (Patrick Bailey); and great-grandchildren, Remy Durr and Warren Rettig.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother and brother, James Hoole.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. East, Kokomo, with Pastor Barry Akers officiating. Private burial will follow in Crown View Cemetery in Sheridan. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the church and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Contributions may be made in Rosemary’s memory to DreamOn3.org, the Alzheimer’s Association, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
