Rosemary (Hoole) Bruce

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has launched an open innovation challenge for individuals and teams across the United States to submit inspiring digital health solutions that can help make life better for people living with atopic dermatitis. The challenge, "Transforming Atopic Dermatitis Care: Enhancing Quality of Life and Patient Care for People Living with Inflammatory Skin Diseases," focuses on leveraging digital technologies to enhance care and improve health and well-being for people with inflammatory skin diseases. The submission site, including additional details about the challenge's criteria, eligibility and requirements, is available at www.lilly.com/atopicdermchallenge.