Rosemary E. Dillon, 89, Kokomo, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. She was born November 12, 1930, in Kokomo, to Hershel and Flossie (Burget) Hardesty. On June 23, 1950, she married James G. Dillon, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kokomo, and he survives.
Rosemary attended Kokomo High School and worked for Delco Electronics for over 30 years before retiring. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church since 1944 and was also a member of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her grandsons, Blake (Leslie) Harding, Cicero, and Chase (Brooke) Harding, Tipton; step-great-granddaughter, Lorelei Brooks; son-in-law, Rick Harding, Westfield; sister, Jane Reason, Kokomo; sisters-in-law, Joan Hardesty and Deane Hardesty; nephew-in-law, William (Lennie) Russell, Kokomo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Harding; brothers, Ralph, Rex, Robert, Raymond and Richard Hardesty; and sisters, Ruth Duncan, Ruby Longfellow and Reba Snodgrass.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Anne Kumeh officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
