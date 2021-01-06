Rosella (Shankland) Bell, 103, Burlington, passed away at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Kokomo. She was born on March 16, 1917, the daughter of Ross Lee and Susie (Flora) Shankland.
Rosella was a 1935 graduate of Carrolton High School. She retired from Essex Wire RBM in Logansport. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church, where she played the piano and organ. She was also a member of the Burlington Musical Club. Rosella loved being outdoors, flowers, gardening, and serving other people.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Miller; grandchildren, Allen Dean (Stacy) Miller, Kokomo, Steven Douglas (Jill) Miller, Kokomo, Jason Darrell Miller, Lafayette; great-grandchildren, Shela (James) Johnson, Drew Parton, Kayla Sue Miller, Haley Breanne Miller, Rachel Nicole (Ben) Hutto; nephew, Russell Dean Jr., MS; and niece, Nadine Lee, WV.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George Frederick Shankland, Russell Dean Shankland, Don Robert Shankland; grandson, Paul David Miller; and great-grandson, Joshua Lee Miller.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home- Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan Street, Burlington. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Ken Rushing officiating. Contributions may be made in Rosella’s memory to the Spina Bifida Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
