Rose Marie (Baker) Meador

Rose Marie Meador, 81, Greentown, passed away at her residence Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born January 1, 1939 in Iuka, Illinois to Leon L. and Fannie Mae (Mulvany) Baker.

She graduated from Salem Community High School in Illinois. She worked for more than 15 years as a grocery clerk at Priced Right Foods grocery store. She liked to read and growing her flowers and loved watching her hummingbirds. Marie enjoyed spending time with her neighbors.

Rose is survived by her sons, David (Michelle) Hawkins and Mark (Colleen) Hawkins; grandchildren, Jessica (Jordan) Kerkoff and Alyssa (Pat Coyne) Hawkins; four brothers, Laurence (Louise) Baker, Dale (Faye Ann) Baker, Gary Baker and Jim (Jeannie) Baker and one sister, Velma (Bob) Burkett; great-grandchild, Charlie Kerkoff and several nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Robert Baker, Everett Baker, Gale Baker, Gene Baker and Ula Mae Mueller.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.