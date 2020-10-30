Rose Ann Coulter, 61, of Kokomo, passed away at 7:23 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Community Howard Regional in Kokomo. She was born January 19, 1959, in Kokomo, to Wayne and Verna Mae (Bunch) Henson. She married Ralph Coulter, and he survives.
Rose graduated from Haworth High School and worked as a custodian for Kokomo School Corporation. She enjoyed watching TV and being a part of the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Organization.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Darrell (Shelly) Henson; grandchildren, Heather (Derek) Fields and Aimee Newell; brother, Mark Henson; sister, Nancy (Tom) Kruk; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ann Mosier.
Private graveside services will be held. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
