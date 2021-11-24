Rosalyn Sue Larimore, 75, Kokomo, Indiana passed away on November 19, 2021. She was born on April 20,1946 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of Ralph T. and Garnet Fern Larimore (Miller).
Rose was an avid hockey fan and enjoyed watching the Chicago Blackhawks. She loved crossword puzzles, reading, and writing poetry. Most of all Rose enjoyed spending time with family, friends and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Kimberly Mohaupt (Augie) of Hernando, FL; brothers, David Larimore (Karen) of Cincinnati, OH; Daniel Larimore (Barbara) of Chicago, IL; sisters, Barbara Flexnor of Cincinnati, OH; Marjorie Larimore of Kokomo, IN; Linda Clevenger of Kokomo, IN; three grandchildren, James Mohaupt (Heather) of Hebron, IL; Nick Mohaupt (Casey) of Gretna, LA; Angel Malott (Travis) of Genoa City, WI; ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and five brothers.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, November 26, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Friday, November 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Share a memory of Rosie at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.