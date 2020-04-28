Rosalie A. "Rose" Belt

SAINT JOHN, Ind., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshmen U(TM) (http://www.spotselfieapp.com/freshmen-u.html ) recently announced that it had retooled and redesigned its popular college social networking app to help students stay connected during the current global health crisis. Developed by Flying Eye Reality, Inc., Freshmen U(TM) allows students to digitally engage with others on a virtual campus, meeting new friends and faculty in a safe, closed digital environment while physically remaining in the comfort and security of home. Physical social distancing is important to help decrease the spread of COVID-19, but social connections are also a critical lifeline for students who are quarantined, perhaps for months. Freshmen U(TM) is the perfect bridge between the need for students to be both safe and connected.