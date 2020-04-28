Rosalie A. “Rose” Belt, 79, of Kokomo, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home. She was born December 18, 1940, in Logansport, to Joshua “Lee” and Rebecca Jane (Hammond) Parson.
Rose worked at General Motors for more than 30 years and retired in 1999. She enjoyed doing crafts, sewing and shopping and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include son, Lenney J. (Terri) Belt; daughter, Wendy (Jarred Summers) Browning; grandchildren, Jenifer Belt, Austin “A.J.” (Morgan) Cooper and Ariane Browning; great-grandchildren, Lilly Belt, Oakley Wright-Cooper and Vivienne Wright-Cooper; brother, Larry (Pearl) Parson, of Arizona; sister, Barbara Hallet, of Tennessee; best friend, Barbara Bizjak; ex-husband, George (Susie) Belt; brother-in-law, Curtis Belt; and sister-in-law, Janet Belt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mike Fry and Douglas “Jay” McCartney; and son-in-law, Ronnie Browning.
Special thanks goes to the following who helped take care of Rose: Jarred Summers, Marissa Michner, Janet Belt, Ariane Browning, Elara Caring Hospice and nurses, Cathy, Asa and Jasmine.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, has been entrusted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
