Ronnie “Max” Keeler, 59, Kokomo, passed away at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his home. He was born September 19, 1961 in Kokomo to Ron and Raoma (Murphy) Keeler.
Max worked as a mechanic and enjoyed several hobbies including fishing, bowling, wrestling, video games, and working on cars with his dad. He was also an excellent artist.
He is survived by his mom, Raoma Keeler; children, Lydia Keeler, Jonathan Keeler, and Josh Keeler; step-son, Aaron (Selena) Waldman; grandchildren, Brandon, Josh, Matthew, Saige, Bishop, Courtney, Sierra, Ethan, Tommy, and Alanis; sisters, Susan Puett, Patricia Martin, Carolyn Suhre, and Cathy White; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Ron Keeler.
A celebration of Max’s life will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road with Doug Shoemaker officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
