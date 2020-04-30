Ronda Lynn Gadson

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO, "Nesco"), a leading provider of specialty rental equipment to the electric utility, telecom and rail end-markets, today announced that it will release first quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2020. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 A.M. ET to review the Company's financial results.