Ronda Lynn Gadson, 55, of Kokomo, transitioned at 10:19p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born April 1, 1965 in Lafayette, IN to Carl Henry and Janice (Widner) Bradley.
Ronda enjoyed working in the healthcare field as an activity director at Aperion as well as a dietary manager at Chase Center and loved to extend her caring heart to those in need. She also loved bartending, cooking, and listening to her music. Ronda was strong willed, loving, caring, feisty and a true fighter. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Krystal Watters and Shayla Gadson; son, Bryan Gadson; one grandchild, Xion Lynnae LeGrant; siblings, Oliver “Bill” (Joanna) Bradley, Jennifer (Scott) Barbary, and Takia Watters; as well as heart felt children, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Bradley and Janice Widner; dad, Roger Hurt; and grandparents, Oliver and Laura Bell Widner.
A celebration of Ronda’s life will take place at a later time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
